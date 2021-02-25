WASHINGTON (CBS News) — The House passed a bill on Thursday known as the Equality Act, which would enshrine legal protections for LGBTQ Americans by amending existing civil rights laws to prevent businesses and institutions from discriminating against people based on sexual orientation and gender identity.
The bill passed by a vote of 224 to 206, with three Republicans joining Democrats in voting “yes.”
“Every American deserves to be treated with respect and dignity. With today’s vote, the House has again affirmed that LGBTQ people should enjoy the same rights and responsibilities as all other Americans,” said Democratic Representative David Cicilline of Rhode Island, who led the push for the bill.