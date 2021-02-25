SAN CARLOS (BCN) — Deputies were searching for a suspect in the stabbing of a 39-year-old man Tuesday evening in San Carlos, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.
The man was found lying in a parking lot and severely bleeding from a right arm laceration about 5:30 p.m. in the 1100 block of Old County Road, officials said. He was in and out of consciousness and given trauma aid as other deputies searched unsuccessfully for suspects and witnesses.READ MORE: Fight Between 2 Women In Marin City Ends In Stabbing
Fire and medical crews then tended to the man before he was hospitalized. He was listed in stable condition.
“The victim indicated that he was acquainted with the suspect, however, the investigators are looking for additional witnesses who may have seen the crime occur,” the sheriff’s office said.READ MORE: VIDEO: Victim Foils Smash-and-Grab Robbery of Vehicle In San Francisco Golden Gate Park
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at (800) 547-2700.
MORE NEWS: Bay Area COVID-19 Roundup: Santa Clara Approves Grocery Worker Hazard Pay; California Virus Deaths Past 50,000; State; Shared Vaccine Access Code Abuse
© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.