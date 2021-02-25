SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One lane of the northbound I-280 off-ramp at 6th Street in San Francisco has been closed Thursday afternoon as crews repair a sinkhole, according to CHP.
The San Francisco CHP Twitter account posted photos of the sinkhole at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, initially stating that the entire off-ramp had been shut down. The sinkhole appeared in the far left lane near the bottom of the elevated ramp coming off the freeway at 6th Street.READ MORE: Oakland Police Plan Crackdown On Sideshow Activity This Weekend
Caltrans crews enroute and unknown ETO. pic.twitter.com/soe9XnYddXREAD MORE: COVID: Santa Clara County Relaxes Outdoor Gathering Rules, Says Red Tier Move May Happen Next Week
A short time later, CHP announced that the #1 lane of the off-ramp would remain closed for an unknown amount of time as Caltrans crews made repairs.
The #2 and #3 lanes will remain open. Traffic maps indicate that the lane closure is causing a back-up for drivers arriving in San Francisco.MORE NEWS: VIDEO: Woman Dragged By Car In Oakland Chinatown After Having Purse Snatched
Drivers should anticipate delays getting off of I-280 at that exit. CHP officials said they would provide updates accordingly.