SANTA CLARA (CBS SF/BCN) — Santa Clara University received $25 million from John and Susan Ocampo for its new technology center, which is set to open this fall.

In an announcement Wednesday, university officials said the donation is earmarked for completion of an interdisciplinary space in the north wing — to be named after the couple — of the Sobrato Campus for Discovery and Innovation.

The wing of the 270,000-square-foot center will include a 3,000-square-foot, 30-foot-tall, glass-enclosed space that will include eight research labs, two student project spaces and a laser suite.

“We are greatly honored that the Ocampo family has chosen to support our ambitions in interdisciplinary, collaborative STEM education with such a generous gift,” said President Kevin O’Brien. “Through their gift, John and Susan, who have done so much to advance innovation in semiconductor technology, will inspire in future students ingenuity and creativity in service to the common good.”

John Ocampo is a 1979 graduate of the university and a former trustee. The Ocampos owned Sirenza Microdevices until 2000 and later launched GaAs Labs, a private investment fund targeting the communications semiconductor market.

