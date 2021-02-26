BERKELEY (CBS SF/BCN) — Police in Berkeley arrested a 59-year-old man Tuesday connected to an armed robbery, an attempted kidnapping and other crimes.

The suspect was arrested on suspicion of robbery, assault with a deadly weapon, brandishing a weapon and kidnapping, according to the Berkeley Police Department. His name was not released.

On Tuesday at 8:55 p.m., a woman was walking through a gas station on the corner of University Avenue and Martin Luther King Jr. Way when the suspect grabbed her by the neck, put her in a chokehold and dragged her near some garbage bins behind the gas station, police said.

The woman dropped her purse and was ultimately able to break away from the suspect and run for help.

A bystander went over to the gas station to get the woman’s purse, and the suspect pulled a knife and chased the bystander, police said.

The bystander tripped over the center median on University Avenue while trying to get away from the suspect.

Officers located the suspect at the gas station, and he was taken into custody.

Police found he was in possession of a knife and a glass pipe commonly used to smoke methamphetamine.

