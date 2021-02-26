SAN MATEO COUNTY (CBS SF) – Officials with the San Mateo Community College District voted this week to continue mostly under distance learning through the end of 2021, with hopes of reopening in-person learning next year.

On Wednesday, the district’s Board of Trustees ratified the decision to hold most classes online and conduct most student services remotely during the Summer 2021 and Fall 2021 semesters.

Limited in-person instruction will take place for courses in the healthcare, emergency services and transportation fields, along with courses to fulfill licensing requirements in training first responders and healthcare workers.

“Even though we all want to get back to our beautiful college campuses, we will do so in a thoughtful and deliberate way,” said chancellor Michael Claire. “We are optimistic that as vaccines become more widely distributed in the summer and fall we will be able to restore more in-person classes and services to students next year.”

District officials also announced Friday that it is receiving $13.3 million in stimulus funding, with nearly two-thirds being distributed to students to assist with financial challenges. Officials said the remainder would be used to offset COVID-19 expenses in technology, health and safety equipment and training.

The district, which includes the College of San Mateo, Cañada College and Skyline College, has more than 30,000 students.