SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A four-month-old puppy stolen in San Francisco is being sought after the arrest of a suspect who is refusing to tell investigators where the dog is, police said.

San Francisco police said the Maltese puppy, named Scruggs, was stolen Monday from an SUV parked on the 200 block of Sutter St. Monday. The puppy’s owner, a 23-year-old Los Gatos resident, told police he parked his Subaru SUV at about 10 a.m. leaving “Scruggs” inside the vehicle. He returned 30 minutes later to find someone had burglarized the car and stolen the dog, police said.

Surveillance video helped police determine the identity of the suspect, identified as 43-year-old Viengphet Sasone, who is on probation for a prior burglary offense, police said. He was arrested on Thursday on the 500 block of Mason St. and booked into San Francisco County Jail on charges auto burglary, possession of burglary tools and a probation violation.

Police say Sasone is uncooperative and has refused to tell investigators where Scruggs is located.

Investigators are appealing to the public for assistance in findng Scruggs. He is described as a white Maltese puppy, weighing

approximately 12 pounds and last seen wearing a pink and blue leash/harness.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SFPD Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD.