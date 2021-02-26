SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Tennis enthusiasts in San Francisco will have new state-of-the-art courts to play on when Golden Gate Park is set to open the new Lisa and Douglas Goldman Tennis Center in a matter of days.

The $27 million project to rennovate the park’s courts initially broke ground in April 2019, with the brand-new facility now set to open on Wednesday.

“The Goldman Tennis Center facility honors the incredible history of tennis in Golden Gate Park and provides a place where the next generation of players can learn perseverance, integrity, and fair play,” Breed said in a statement. “This year has shown us just how important it is for all of our residents to have access to open space and opportunities for outdoor recreation. This beautifully designed, accessible space will provide a wonderful place for San Franciscans to get outside, get exercise and have fun safely.”

The renovated facility includes 16 United States Tennis Association (USTA) regulation courts, as well as a sunken stadium-style court. Additionally, five mini courts can be used for teaching tennis or to play pickleball.

The facility also includes the 7,800 square-foot Taube Family Clubhouse, which consists of a lounge, recreation room, locker room and kitchen, patio and garden. A dynamic ceramic tile mural created by local artist Sanaz Mazinani also gives the facility flair.

A dedicated classroom at the facility will help bolster the recreation and park department’s youth tennis programs, which are afforded to kids from underserved neighborhoods throughout the city.

“We are excited to see the tennis center in Golden Gate Park revived as the hub of public tennis in the city, inspiring many future generations of players to learn, compete and create community around the sport of tennis,” said Martha Ehrenfeld, co-chairperson of the Tennis Coalition of San Francisco.

The new facility was named after Lisa and Douglas Goldman of the Lisa and Douglas Goldman Fund, which help finance the project along with the Koret Foundation, Taube Philanthropies, the Fisher Family and Jackie and Joby Pritzker. In addition, $4.5 million from the city’s 2012 Clean and Safe Neighborhood Parks bond measure was used.

The center is offering discounts for youth, seniors and San Francisco residents.

Although the center opens Wednesday, court reservations began Friday. Reservations can be made online at http://www.goldmantenniscenter.com or by calling (415) 581-2540.

