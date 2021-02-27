ANTIOCH (CBS SF) — A 21-year-old man was shot at a gas station in Antioch Saturday afternoon and is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, police said.

It happened at about 1:30 p.m. at the 76 gas station on Lone Tree Way near Golf Course Road.

Police responded to a report of a shooting, but the victim had already been dropped off in the emergency room of Sutter Delta Medical Center.

During the investigation, officers responded to both scenes and collected evidence related to the shooting. Police said the victim, who is from Antioch, provided limited information about what happened.

He was transferred to another local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police have not made any arrests in the case and a motive in the shooting is not yet known.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Antioch police department’s investigations bureau – violent crimes unit at (925) 779-6900

