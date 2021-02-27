SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A suspicious device found after an attempted bank robbery on Saturday morning in West San Jose has been rendered safe, police said.

The device was discovered at the Chase Bank branch in the 1700 block of Saratoga Avenue, police said shortly after noon.

About 1:15 p.m., officials said explosives technicians had rendered the device safe but no other details or a description of the device were released.

A suspect was taken into custody after the attempted heist, police said on social media about 10:30 a.m.

The bank was evacuated and no injuries were reported, police said.

Units are currently at the scene of an attempted bank robbery in 1700 block Saratoga Av. The suspect has been taken into custody at the scene. No injuries to report. More info when it’s avail. TOC 9:33am. pic.twitter.com/273rnoE7BI — San Jose Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) February 27, 2021

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News contributed to this report