POINT LOPEZ (CBS SF) — Four earthquakes ranging from 3.7 to 3.0 in magnitude rattled the Central Coast near Big Sur early Sunday morning.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the largest of the quakes measured 3.7 in magnitude and struck at 12:45 a.m. offshore of Lopez Point along the Bug Sur coastline.
The temblor — which was along the Hosgri Fault — was followed by three quakes measuring 3.2, 3.1 and 3.0 in magnitude. The latest was at 6:19 a.m.
The area is sparsely populated, but the USGS said that residents in Big Sur felt the temblors.
There were no reports of damage or injuries.