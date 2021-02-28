SAN MATEO (CBS SF/BCN) — A 57-year-old San Mateo man was in custody after a fatal Sunday morning shooting at a RV storage lot, authorities said.

San Mateo police said Allen Carl Runchey was being held in county jail on charges of homicide and felon in possession of firearm.

Investigators said Runchey called 911 at 11:38 a.m. to say he had shot his neighbor in the chest. Then police received two more calls reporting shots fired in the area of Fashion Island Boulevard and South Norfolk Street.

When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a local trauma center where he underwent emergency surgery. However, the man succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Runchey and the victim both resided in mobile homes at the storage lot and knew each other. Detectives said they were in an argument prior to the shooting.

Anyone with information or security footage related to this shooting is encouraged to contact Det. Sgt. Paul Pak at (650) 522-7660 or pak@cityofsanmateo.org. Anonymous tips can be submitted to http://tinyurl.com/SMPDTips or by calling (650) 522-7676.