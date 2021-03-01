SAN JOSE — A crackdown on a violent San Jose street gang has resulted in 13 alleged members being arrested on a variety of charges including attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, assault and the illegal possession of firearms.

San Jose police said Monday that the arrests came in response to a surge in street violence. The suspects — 11 adults and 2 juveniles — were taken into custody between February 17th and February 24th.

The crime wave was not limited to San Jose but occurred in other communities across Santa Clara County.

Among the victims were a number of local gardeners and landscapers that were targeted by the gang.

These crimes occurred while the victims were away from their vehicles. The thefts of their equipment became robberies when the suspect’s used force or brandished weapons prior to fleeing the scene.

Officers from the department’s Gang Investigations Unit, Robbery Unit, Covert Response Unit, VCET, and METRO Unit executed multiple search warrants throughout San Jose.

Searches at these residences yielded multiple firearms, gang indicia, narcotics and dozens of items of stolen property.

The adults have been booked into the Santa Clara County Jail and the juveniles were booked into the Santa Clara County Juvenile Hall.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Weber or Detective Estantino of the San Jose Police Department at 408-277-3835. Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below.