SACRAMENTO (CBS SF/AP) — As high school students in Marin County return to classrooms on Monday, Gov. Gavin Newsom has hammered out a deal with state lawmakers to get most public school children statewide back in classrooms by the end of March.

Marin County, which has moved into the Red Tier, has become among the fastest moving school systems in the state in getting students back into the classroom.

According to the Marin County Department of Education, some schools have been open for in-person instruction for 106 days so far. That’s equivalent to more than 1.1 million “student days”.

Some high school students returned to the classroom on Monday. By the second week of March, all 17 high schools in the Tamalpais Union, San Rafael, Novato, and Shoreline districts will reopen for some in-person learning.

There have been zero suspected cases of in-school transmission from student to adult, while there are two from adult to student suspected cases.

Newsom wants other districts across the state to follow the lead of Marin and the Long Beach schools.

Monday’s deal is a major step in that direction. Under the deal, school districts could receive up to $6.6 billion if they reopen classrooms by March 31.

To get the money, schools must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade.

However, districts in counties with coronavirus case numbers at a specific lower classified level must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus one grade each in middle and high school.

The proposal does not require staff and students to be vaccinated, and districts are not required to have agreements with teachers’ unions.

The officials said testing is required for schools in the purple tier. But school districts that have already reopened or have plans to reopen in March would be exempt from testing requirements.

The bill is a deal between Newsom, state Senate President Pro Tempore Toni Atkins and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, all Democrats. It was confirmed by Atkins’ office. Newsom’s office has scheduled a formal announcement for late Monday morning.

The details of the plan are complicated and were confirmed by two state officials with knowledge of the plan who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak about it publicly.

California counties are divided up into different coronavirus infection level tiers, with each tier having specific rules about how businesses and other public spaces can operate during the pandemic.

To be eligible for this new money, districts in the most restrictive tier — known as the purple tier — must return to in-person instruction at least through second grade, the officials said.

Districts in the next highest tier, the red tier, must return to in-person instruction for all elementary school grades, plus at least one grade in middle and high school, the officials said.

The money will be distributed through the normal funding method that provides local districts with state money, the officials said, which would ensure more money for schools that serve primarily low-income students. In addition, the officials said districts would get an additional $1,000 for every homeless student they have.

To get the money, districts must meet the requirements by March 31, the officials said. Beginning April 1, for every instructional day school districts do not meet the requirements, the amount of money they are eligible to receive will go down by 1%, the officials said.