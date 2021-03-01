SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – CVS announced it would receive the recently-approved COVID-19 vaccine from Johnson & Johnson in the coming days, as the pharmacy chain seeks to increase its rollout of the shots.

A pharmacy spokesperson told KPIX 5 on Monday that they anticipate the doses of the one-shot vaccine this week. California is among 17 states where the pharmacy is offering the shots at stores to those who are eligible.

Shipments of the vaccine began on Monday, after receiving emergency use authorization by the Food and Drug administration over the weekend.

A search of the pharmacy’s website Monday afternoon showed some appointments available at Bay Area locations, but the pharmacy stressed that “availability can change quickly” due to demand.

The vaccine received authorization after research showed the shot showed 85% efficacy in severe illness and 100% protection against COVID-19 deaths 28 days after the shot. It is also the first COVID-19 vaccine to require one shot instead of two.

Ahead of last weekend’s approval, Gov. Gavin Newsom said he expected the state would receive 1.1 million doses of the single-dose vaccine in the first three weeks of March.

Johnson & Johnson anticipates delivering more than 20 million shots this month, with 100 million doses by the end of June.