SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Police in San Francisco have arrested a man connected to a Saturday shooting that left a woman with a gunshot wound at a gas station in the city’s South of Market neighborhood.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers learned of two victims at a gas station near the corner of Sixth and Harrison streets.

The male victim, 23, told officers he had just exited a convenience store when two armed male suspects approached him and demanded his property. As the victim ran from the men, he heard gunshots, although he wasn’t struck.

The female victim, 19, told officers that she was in her car when she witnessed the attempted robbery. As she began to drive away, she heard gunfire and then realized she’d been shot.

The female victim was transported to a hospital for her injuries, which were not life-threatening.

After a preliminary investigation, officers were able to identify one of the suspects as 30-year-old Vallejo resident Lester Jenkins.

Around 8 p.m., officers located Jenkins driving and initiated a vehicle pursuit. During the chase, Jenkins crashed his vehicle, a black BMW, into a call box near Second and Market streets, prompting him to flee on foot.

Officers, however, caught up with Jenkins and arrested him on suspicion of attempted murder, robbery, conspiracy, hit-and-run and several other weapons related offenses. Jenkins remains in custody and is being held without bail, according to jail records.

Investigators are continuing to look for a second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text a tip to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News Service. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.