ANTIOCH (BCN/CBS SF) – A stable fire at the Contra Costa fairgrounds in Antioch is under control, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District said Tuesday evening.
The fire started in a 200-foot-long horse stable in vicinity of West 18th L streets, where the district reported that water supply was a challenge and additional equipment had been summoned to provide water.
Crews will be in the area doing mop-up for an extended time and the pubic is asked to continue to avoid the area and "not drive over the numerous firehoses crossing area streets."
No word as to whether anyone, or any animals were hurt in blaze.
