OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Emergency repairs have shut down northbound lanes of Interstate 880 at Embarcadero Avenue in Oakland Tuesday, according to authorities.
The 511.org Twitter account first posted about the closure at around 10:45 a.m. Officials estimated that lanes would reopen at 4 p.m.
CORRECTION: Emergency Road Closure on Northbound I-880 at Embarcadero Ave in Oakland. Right Lanes Closed. ETO is 4:00 PM. https://t.co/ITRwoLsl4h
— 511 SF Bay (@511SFBay) March 2, 2021
The closure meant tractor trailers would be allowed to use westbound I-580 in Oakland until lanes are reopened.
As of 1:07 p.m., Caltrans reported that the emergency lane closure for the two right lanes was ongoing. Drivers are advised that the closure is creating a sizeable traffic backup. Alternate routes are recommended.