SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — San Francisco Police requested the public’s help Tuesday finding the suspect who shot a 59-year-old man during an attempted robbery in San Francisco’s Bayview District the evening before.

The shooting was reported at about 5:50 p.m. in the area of Third Street and Yosemite Avenue.

Details about what led to the shooting were not immediately available, but the victim was taken to a hospital afterward and is expected to survive his injuries.

The suspect, believed to be a man around 35 to 40 years old, fled in a sedan type of vehicle and had not been arrested as of Tuesday morning, police said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.