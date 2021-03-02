ANTIOCH (CBS SF/AP) — Police officials in Antioch on Tuesday denied that officers kneeled on the neck of a man who died after being taken into custody late last year.

30-year-old Angelo Quinto became unresponsive after being handcuffed and taken into custody during an incident last December 23rd. He later died at the hospital.

RELATED Family: Navy Vet Died After Antioch Police Officer Knelt On His Neck For 5 Minutes

The in-custody death made national headlines.

During a Tuesday evening press conference, police said Quinto’s sister called 911. She told the dispatcher that her brother was being aggressive towards her and her mother.

When officers arrived, department officials said they put Quinto into handcuffs as he lay on the floor.

During the press conference, Antioch Police Chief Tammany Brooks described far different techniques than the Quinto family did.

“At one point during the handcuffing, an officer did briefly — for a few seconds — have a knee across the back of Angelo’s shoulder blade,” said Brooks.

Police insist that move is something taught and approved by California police academies. They also say a medical examination of Quinto’s body did not show any fractures to his head, neck or the rest of his body.

Last week, Cassandra Quinto-Collins, Quinto’s mother, gave her version of the arrest.

“He said ‘Please don’t kill me. Please don’t kill me,’ as they were putting him on the ground. They handcuffed him and one officer put his knee on the back of his neck the whole time I was in the room,” said Quinto-Collins.

According to their attorney John Burris, Quinto’s family is still questioning if police used excessive force on their son.

“I trusted the police because I thought they knew what they were doing but he was actually passive and visibly not dangerous or a threat so, it was absolutely unnecessary what they did to him,” she said.

A video recorded by Quinto-Collins shows her son listless, with a bloodied face and his hands cuffed behind his back. She said she began recording after seeing her son’s eyes were rolled up in his head.

The family filed a legal claim against the Antioch Police Department earlier in February, which gives the department 45 days to respond. After that time has elapsed, the family will file a federal lawsuit, said Burris.

“I refer to it as the George Floyd technique. That’s what snuffed the life out of him and that cannot be a lawful technique,” Burris said. “We see not only violations of his civil rights but also violations against the rights of his mother and sister’s, who saw what happened to him.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.