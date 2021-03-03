WASHINGTON D.C. (CBS News) — The Senate is expected to take up President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill this week as Democrats hammer out the final sticking points in the legislation, including who will be eligible for a new round of stimulus checks.
The Senate is not expected to vote to proceed with the bill Wednesday night, a Democratic aide confirmed to CBS News.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has pushed back against Republican arguments that the bill is too expensive, saying that the package was necessary to get the economy back on track.