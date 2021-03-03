OAKLAND (BCN) — A man died Tuesday night following a shooting in East Oakland, police said Wednesday.

Officers were sent at 10:12 p.m. to the 2100 block of International Boulevard in the city’s San Antonio District after someone reported a shooting.

Officers arrived to find an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to police. Firefighters arrived and administered emergency care but the man was pronounced dead.

The man’s name is being withheld by police.

Oakland is in the midst of an alarming spike in homicides compared to 2020. As of Sunday, 25 homicides had been reported in the city, compared with five last year at the same time, police records show.

Last month, the Oakland Police Department reported the deadliest January in two decades with 15 homicides, marking a 1,400% increase over January of last year.

Homicide investigators were seeking the public’s help in solving the killing. Anyone with information was asked to call the Oakland Police Department’s Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

