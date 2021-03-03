CHICAGO (CBS) – The Fighting Illini and the University of Michigan both are projected to be No. 1 seeds in the 2021 NCAA men’s college basketball tournament.

Those are the findings of CBS Sports bracketology expert Jerry Palm, who also has Chicago’s Loyola University in the tournament at a No. 12 seed. The Illini are coming off a big win over Michigan in Ann Arbor, a 76-53 thrashing on Tuesday night.

In addition to the Illini and the Wolverines, the Big Ten has a pair of No. 2 seeds—Iowa and Ohio State, according to Palm’s analysis.

Purdue (No. 5 seed), Wisconsin (No. 7), Rutgers (No. 8), Maryland (No. 8), and Michigan State (No. 11) are also expected to punch a ticket to the Big Dance.

To limit travel because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all of the games will be played in Indiana — Indianapolis (multiple sites), West Lafayette (first round) and Bloomington (first round) this year — with limited fan attendance. The Elite Eight, Final Four and Championship Game will be played at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The teams vying for the title will be selected on Sunday, March 14.