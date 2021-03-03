LIVERMORE (KPIX 5) — A proposed expansion at the Livermore Airport is causing concern among some people who live nearby who say this isn’t just a case of “not in my backyard.”

Planes flying overhead is something Margaret and her 16-month-old grandson Ben are used to because for the last 30 years, she’s lived just a few blocks from the airport.

“We see them all the time. It’s just not a problem. It’s part of the neighborhood,” she says.

Recently, the Livermore Airport Commission approved a proposal for KaiserAir, a charter jet service, to move its headquarters from the Oakland Airport to the Livermore Airport.

According to a Livermore Airport Commission staff report, the proposal would “provide enhanced aeronautical services at the airport and generate significant revenues to the Airport Enterprise Fund.”

That same report details the expansion plans, including a new terminal and office building, maintenance and fuel facilities, and an aircraft storage area.

The biggest change would be the size of the planes coming in and out of the airport for maintenance and storage – KaiserAir regional jets, plus a Boeing 737 owned by the company.

“We live really close. Noise is a big concern,” says Kevin Moscuzza.

He has lived in a neighborhood less than a mile from the airport for the past 10 years and says he worries the proposal could impact property values.

People who live nearby say, they knew airport noise would be part of their daily life, but they never thought massive jets could possibly be allowed to take off and land so close to neighborhoods.

“I knew what I was getting into but the plan wasn’t to bring 737s in,” said Margaret.

“We hear the planes often. Even smaller planes make some noise, but 737s offer a different noise point,” said Kevin.

KPIX 5 reached out to KaiserAir, the Livermore Airport Manager, the Livermore City Manger, the Livermore City Attorney and the Livermore Mayor’s office for comment on the issue, but all either did not return our calls and emails, or refused to comment.

Now that the Airport Commission has approved the expansion plans, the issue moves ahead to the Livermore Planning Commission. If the Planning Commission approves it, the proposal would then go to the Livermore City Council for final approval.