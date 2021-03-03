REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — San Mateo County Sheriff’s deputies responding to reports of gunfire late Tuesday night discovered the body of a man who had been fatally shot.
The sheriff’s department said they have launched a homicide investigation into the death of Andrew Michael Pohahau, whose body was found on the 400 block of 5th Ave. in unincorporated Redwood City at around 11:15 p.m.
Detectives were following up on leads, but no immediate information has been released as to a possible suspect or motive behind the shooting.
They were asking for the public’s help. Anyone who has information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.