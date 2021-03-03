SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A 48-year-old San Francisco man has been arrested in connection with a June shooting that injured five people in the city’s Tenderloin neighborhood.

San Francisco police said they arrested Lewayne Hollins on Feb. 17 on suspicion of four counts of assault with a deadly weapon/semi-automatic weapon.

The shooting involved five people who were walking in the 200 block of Leavenworth Street and were struck by gunfire from a gray van at about 3:15 p.m. on June 22. Four of them were hospitalized but survived their injuries. The fifth victim was grazed and refused treatment.

When police arrested Hollis for the June shooting, he was already in custody for an unrelated shooting in July in the 2800 block of 16th Street that left a 43-year-old man injured.

Even though an arrest has been made, police said the case remains under investigation and ask anyone with information to call the SFPD tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP4111 and begin the text message with SFPD.