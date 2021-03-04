NOVATO (CBS SF) – Two people were arrested Wednesday night in Novato following a DUI collision involving a vehicle that was reported stolen, police said.

Police dispatch received word of a crash on Vintage Way near the Costco shortly after 8:10 p.m. When an officer arrived, he found the driver had left the scene on foot and two passengers were still in the vehicle.

One of the passengers, only identified as a 30-year-old, was hospitalized with moderate injuries. A second passenger, later identified as 24-year-old Ilana Karina Summers of San Francisco, was detained on an outstanding arrest warrant, police said.

Police said further investigation revealed that Summers allegedly attempted to steal multiple bottles of wine at the BevMo store in Novato prior to the crash.

Additional officers, and a K-9 were brought in to search for the driver. A man matching the description of the driver was detained shortly before 8:40 p.m. Police said they determined the man to be the driver and that the vehicle had recently been stolen.

The man, later identified as 38-year-old Julio Navarette of Antioch, was arrested booked into the Marin County Jail along with Summers.

Navarette faces charges of DUI causing bodily injury, hit-and-run, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, a parole violation and conspiracy. Meanwhile, Summers faces charges of conspiracy and shoplifting.

It was not immediately known when either suspect would appear in court.