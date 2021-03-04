SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Rare footage from the KPIX News archives provides a remarkable look back at Princess Margaret and Lord Snowdon’s November 1965 visit to San Francisco.

It was the couple’s first trip to the United States and the City by the Bay would be their first stop after a layover in New York.

The black and white footage unearthed from the KPIX archives shows the Royal couple’s arrival at San Francisco International Airport on Nov. 4, 1965 to a busy throng of local and national press.

The fashionable Princess Margaret and her husband then attended a short reception at the San Francisco Press Club where the princess makes brief remarks. She says she longed to come to this country for ages and she’s so thrilled its reality.

Additional footage shows the couple visiting the San Francisco waterfront, getting on a cable car for ride and boarding a British-made Hovercraft which took Princess Margaret and her party to Oakland before they visited the UC Berkeley campus.

On Nov. 7, her final day in San Francisco, Princess Margaret attended mass at Grace Cathedral and is seen leaving the church with a massive crowd of press and curious onlookers gathered outside at Nob Hill before she and Lord Snowdon depart the Bay Area onboard their plane.