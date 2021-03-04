SONOMA (CBS SF) — Sonoma County Sheriff’s officer requested the public’s help Wednesday locating a rare car stolen from East Sonoma Valley a few days before.
Sheriff’s deputies need assistance finding a rare 1954 Morgan Coupe, stolen last Friday from the 3700 block of Napa Road in Sonoma. According to the victim, burglars broke into the property through a neighbor’s fence and accessed the trailer where the vehicle was stored. The thieves made off with the trailer that had the car’s frame, engine and wheels.READ MORE: Former San Jose State Deputy Athletics Director Files Whistleblower Lawsuit Against School
The vehicle belongs to a man who’s been restoring the car for over 25 years. At the time of its theft the car was in the final stages of its restoration, being readied for a paint job.READ MORE: Opponents Of Livermore Solar Power Project Threaten Lawsuit
Deputies say extra pieces like the bumper, the seats and front grill were stored elsewhere during the theft.MORE NEWS: Basketball Star Jeremy Lin Speaks Out About Attacks On Asian Americans, Racism On Court
Those with information about the theft were asked to contact Det. Nick DeGuillo at (707) 565-2185. The case number is #210226-004.