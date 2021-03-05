BOULDER CREEK (CBS SF) — A woman was arrested for alleged felony DUI after a crash in the Santa Cruz Mountains that killed the passenger in the car she was driving.
The California Highway Patrol said the crash happened along State Route 9 in the area of Sequoia Road at about 10:27 p.m.
The CHP officer's report said the driver of a 2004 Nissan Xterra, identified as 21-year-old Chyanne Pilgreen, was heading northbound on SR-9 when she ran off the roadway and rolled over.
A 24-year-old passenger who was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected from the vehicle. The unidentified victim was taken to a hospital where she died of her injuries.
Pilgreen was taken to Santa Clara Valley Medical Center for minor injuries and arrested for felony DUI.
This crash was still under investigation, the CHP said. The Santa Cruz County Sheriff Coroner’s Office was to release the identity of the victim pending notification of next of kin.