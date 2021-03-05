SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Police in San Francisco have arrested a suspect after a search for a knife-wielding man who fled from an area where a fire broke out and burned a two-story apartment Friday.

The San Francisco Fire Department said the fire was burning a two-story detached building on the 100 block of Eureka St. at 18th St. in San Francisco’s Castro District.

Before the flames started, police officers had responded to the site for a report of a person screaming, the San Francisco Police Department said.

Officers made contact with an adult male armed with a knife who then fled from the officers, police said. As officers were searching and establishing a perimeter, smoke began coming from a building on that block.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the SFPD 24-hour Tip Line at 1-415-575-4444 or Text a Tip to TIP411 and begin the text message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

2 ALARM FIRE 112 EUREKA(Eureka Valley – Dolores Heights – Castro, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/ysO2QLLbVE — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 5, 2021

Please avoid the area of Eureka/18th/Market/Douglas. #sfpd Police activity and a multiple structure fire. Officers are still trying to apprehend the Suspect. If anyone has a person jumping backyards, please call 911 & let us know direction of travel. @sfmta_muni @SFFDPIO pic.twitter.com/iTkS4HmRbP — R. Vaswani (@sfvas) March 5, 2021

It was not known whether the suspect had any connection with the fire. Police were searching for the suspect and urged residents in the area to watch for anyone jumping over fences.

Working #fire 🔥 on the 100 block of Eureka at 18th St. Heavy fire being reported in the attic. Firefighters have opened the roof. @LondonBreed @RafaelMandelman pic.twitter.com/JEzaTzOXH9 — San Francisco Firefighters 798 (@SFFFLocal798) March 5, 2021

The fire department said five adults and two cats were displaced. There were no injuries reported.