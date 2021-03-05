NOVATO (CBS SF/BCN) — Novato Police arrested a man Wednesday believed to be connected to a DUI crash and other crimes.
Julio Navarrete, 38, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a stolen vehicle, DUI causing injury, hit-and-run causing injury and possession of a controlled substance, according to the Novato Police Department.
On Wednesday at 8:11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle crash on Vintage Way.
Responding officers learned the driver, later identified as Navarrete, fled the scene following the crash.
A 30-year-old passenger was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries, police said.
A second passenger, identified as Llana Summers, 24, was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Around 8:38 p.m., officers located Navarrete in the area and took him into custody.
