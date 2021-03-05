SAN JOSE (CBS SF/BCN) — Police were in a standoff with a suspect or suspects after a shooting in East San Jose sent one victim to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The shooting was reported on the 2200 block of Alum Rock Ave. at 10:20 p.m., San Jose police said.
A police tactical unit was called out and officers surrounded a building on that block. Residents of an upper floor unit were evacuated.
At around 3 a.m., officers were seen using flash-bang devices and calling out for any suspect. It was not known if a suspect was found.
No suspect information or motive was immediately available.