SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A playful labrador puppy who bolted away from its owner and tumbled over a cliff at Fort Funston was rescued from a ledge by San Francisco firefighters.

The accident took place at the popular recreation area on a bluff overlooking the Pacific Ocean on Friday afternoon.

Firefighters responded to 911 calls reporting the puppy’s dilemma. Upon arrival, firefighters set up ropes and repelled down the cliff face to reach the dog.

Video from last nights Cliff Rescue at Ft. Funston of a labrador. We are happy this was a success with no injuries. We understand the excitement of being outside, and the nature of our four-legged extended family members. Remember, stay on trails, consider your leash– pic.twitter.com/fEVO6NFUDj

— SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 6, 2021

“We understand the excitement of being outside, and the nature of our four-legged extended family members. Remember, stay on trails, consider your leash,” firefighters tweeted.

A firefighter was able to pluck the puppy from the cliff and the pouch was soon reunited safely with its owner.