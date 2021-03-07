SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Two people were critically injured early Sunday in a crash in the westbound lanes of the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

San Francisco firefighters said emergency crews responded to reports of a crash on the bridge west of Treasure Island shortly after midnight.

The crash quickly shut down four westbound lanes, backing traffic up into San Francisco.

Arriving emergency workers found two injured crash victims, one of whom was trapped inside a vehicle and the jaws of life were used to free them.

Both were transported to the hospital in critical condition. There was no immediate update on their condition Sunday morning.

LAST NIGHT. 0049 HRS WE RESPONDED TO 80EB TREASURE IS OFF/TREASURE IS RD COLLISION — TRAPPED– JAWS OF LIFE USED 1 TRAPPED– 2 ADULTS CRITICAL

(South Beach, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/sr7DKqoMgg — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) March 7, 2021

Citizen.com video showed the lengthy late night back up. All lanes were reopened about an hour after the crash.

No other information was available on details of the crash or if alcohol or drugs played a role in the collision.