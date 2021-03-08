BERKELEY (CBS SF) – Two suspects are being sought by UC Berkeley Police following an aggravated assault at People’s Park on Monday morning.

Police said in a statement that the attack took place around 9:20 a.m. The victim was attacked by the suspects with a metal pipe and wooden stick.

Following the attack, the victim was sent to the hospital for treatment. Their condition was not immediately known.

The suspects have been described as two males. No further details were immediately available.

Monday’s assault follows two aggravated assaults around the park late Thursday night. In those assaults, the victims were pepper sprayed.

Police said a woman who is believed to live in the park is suspected in the Thursday assaults.

Anyone with information about the recent incidents are asked to contact UCPD at 510-642-6760.