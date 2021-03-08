SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) — As California surpasses the 10 million mark in vaccines distributed, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance Monday that allows fully vaccinated Americans to gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

State and county health officials will have final say if or when the new guidelines will take effect in the San Francisco Bay Area and elsewhere in the state.

Over the weekend, Newsom tweeted that the state had reached the 10 million vaccine distributed milestone.

The CDC recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The guidance is designed to address a growing demand, as more adults have been getting vaccinated and wondering if it gives them greater freedom to visit family members, travel, or do other things like they did before the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world last year.

“We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people continue to wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

Officials say a person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the last required dose of vaccine. About 30 million Americans — or only about 9% of the U.S. population — have been fully vaccinated with a federally authorized COVID-19 vaccine so far, according to the CDC.

Authorized vaccine doses first became available in December, and they were products that required two doses spaced weeks apart.