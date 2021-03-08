SAN JOSE (BCN) — An 81-year-old man riding a bicycle died after a vehicle struck him in San Jose on Saturday afternoon, according to police and the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office.
The bicyclist, identified by the medical examiner's office as elderly San Jose resident To Le, died after the collision reported at 12:54 p.m. in the area of Tully Road and McLaughlin Avenue.
Investigators determined a man driving a white Lexus west on Tully started to turn right onto northbound McLaughlin when he hit Le, who was going west across the street. The Lexus then struck a black 2007 Chevrolet SUV being driven by a woman north on McLaughlin, police said.
Le was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries at 6:32 p.m. Saturday. The drivers of the two vehicles did not suffer any injuries, according to police.
The fatal collision is the sixth on San Jose city streets in 2021. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Detective Garcia with the San Jose police traffic investigations unit at (408) 277-4654.