FAIRFIELD (CBS SF) — A driver taking part in a mobile caravan staging illegal sideshows in Solano County over the weekend, slammed head-on into another vehicle, causing injuries to three people.

Fairfield police teamed up neighboring agencies to deter a large group participating in sideshow activities throughout Solano County on Saturday night. They moved the moving large groups of vehicles out of parking lots and encouraged them to get back on the freeway to get off city streets.

At one point, the group staged a sideshow in Vacaville before driving southeast out of the city and then turning toward Fairfield on Vanden Road.

At about 10:24 p.m., a driver — identified as 23-year-old Christian Placencia of Pittsburg — made an unsafe pass at high speeds on Vanden Road near One Lake Drive and collided head-on with an vehicle unrelated to the sideshows.

The collision led to major injuries to a female passenger in Placencia’s vehicle, who had to be extracted by Fairfield firefighters. Placencia and the driver of the car he struck were transported to a local trauma hospital for minor injuries. All three are expected to make full recoveries.

Police said Placencia will be facing numerous charges including a felony charge for reckless driving causing injury.

Despite the collision, the group drove on, taking Walters Road to Highway 12 and Highway 12 to Suisun City. At about 10:30 p.m., a group of several hundred shut down Highway 12 at Pennsylvania Avenue.

California Highway Patrol Air and Fairfield police dispersed the crowd, which threw objects and shined a laser at officers.

The group continued to westbound Interstate Highway 80, leaving Fairfield to participate in other sideshow activity around the Bay Area.

Anyone with information about Saturday’s sideshow activity is asked to contact the Fairfield Police Department at (707) 428-7300, or by texting TIP FAIRFIELDPD to 888777.