SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) — A 30-year-old woman on a bicycle suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Monday evening, according to police.
The collision was reported around 6:20 p.m. in the area of John F. Kennedy and Kezar drives, and the woman was taken to a hospital to be treated for her injuries.
No other information about the case, including the condition of the woman, was immediately available from police. Anyone with information about the collision was asked to call the Police Department’s tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.
