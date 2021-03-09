MILLBRAE (BCN) — A 63-year-old man crossing a street in Millbrae in a motorized wheelchair died after a driver struck him Tuesday morning, according to the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded around 6 a.m. to the collision reported in the 700 block of El Camino Real and learned the man in the wheelchair was going west in the crosswalk when a Nissan struck him.
Paramedics arrived and pronounced the man, a Millbrae resident, dead at the scene. His name was not immediately available.
The Nissan driver stopped at the scene and cooperated with investigators, who do not believe impairment is a factor in the collision. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s tip line at (800) 547-2700.