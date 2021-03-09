MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) — Three children who were in a truck stolen in a Morgan Hill Walgreens parking lot Monday evening have been found safe by a FedEx driver near a San Jose park, authorities said.

Morgan Hill police said Caleb Holderfield, 24, has been taken into custody and is being charged with three counts of kidnapping and child endangerment, vehicle theft, driving while under the influence and driving while suspended.

Morgan Hill police said the incident began with the report of a vehicle theft and kidnapping at around 6:30 p.m. in the parking lot of the Walgreens Drug Store located at 745 E. Dunne Ave.

Upon arrival, officers were contacted by the children’s father who told them an unknown suspect stole his truck and his three kids — aged 13, 9 and 8 — were inside the vehicle. He had left the truck running as he ran into the store on a quick errand.

As the father exited the store, he saw his truck driving away on E. Dunne Ave towards Northbound 101. An intense source was quickly launched.

Soon after the county-wide notification went out, San Jose police reported they had located the three children unharmed near Hellyer Park. A FedEx driver found the missing children and called the police. Investigators later learned the suspect dropped the children off and fled the area in the stolen truck.

During the investigation, Morgan Hill police learned that the California Highway Patrol was responding to a vehicle collision with injuries in the area of southbound 101 south of Coyote Creek Dr.

A truck matching the description of the stolen vehicle had left the roadway and rolled multiple times. CHP and Morgan Hill Officers responded to the scene and located the stolen vehicle and the wanted suspect.

They took Holderfield into custody without incident and transported him to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. He w