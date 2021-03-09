OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Rocky Lee Music, who committed a violent Dublin carjacking an hour after his release from Alameda County jail on zero bail, was sentenced Tuesday to five years in federal prison.

Acting United States Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds said the 33-year-old Music pleaded guilty and was sentenced during the same hearing before U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers. He was taken directly from the courtroom and placed into federal custody for transport to prison.

According to his plea agreement, Music admitted that on April 19, 2020, he violently carjacked a Prius parked in the 5200 block of Campus Drive in Dublin.

To carjack the vehicle, Music opened the driver’s door, punched the male victim seated in the driver’s seat, pulled the victim out of the Prius while continuing to punch him on the head and forced his way into the driver’s seat.

He then drove away in the Prius while the victim hung onto the driver’s side door.

According to the plea agreement, the carjacking occurred approximately 40 minutes after Music was granted pretrial release from Santa Rita Jail, where he had been held while awaiting prosecution by Alameda County authorities on other charges.

After carjacking the Prius, Music drove to San Ramon, where he later approached a female victim seated in the driver’s seat of a parked vehicle. The female driver drove away.

He was apprehended later that same day in San Ramon and he has remained in custody since his arrest.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Gonzalez Rogers sentenced Music to a three-year period of supervised release.