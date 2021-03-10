ALAMEDA (CBS SF/BCN) — A tip from an alert citizen early Tuesday gave police enough information to arrest three suspects, according to the Alameda City Police Department.
Police said the tipster was awakened about 4:30 a.m. by a sawing noise outside the residence and saw a vehicle fleeing the scene.
Officers soon observed a vehicle matching the description provided by the tipster and initiated a traffic stop, where they observed the driver holding drug paraphernalia and saw a catalytic converter and cutting tools on the floor of the vehicle.
One of the people in the car provided a confession, said police, who also found burglary tools and methamphetamines during a subsequent search.
Police took the three suspects into custody for multiple offenses, including suspicion of grand theft, attempted grand theft and possession of stolen property.