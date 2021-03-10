BERKELEY (CBS SF) – A pair of peregrine falcons living on the UC Berkeley campus are marking their fifth breeding season at the school’s Campanile, according to school officials.
The falcon named Annie laid her first egg of 2021 in her nest atop the 307-foot tall bell tower early Tuesday morning, according to a campus statement. Since then, Annie and her mate Grinnell have taken turns incubating the egg.
Scientists said they anticipate Annie to lay three more eggs in the coming days.
Annie and Grinnell first arrived on the campus in late 2016, and since then have gained a large following on social media and through a network of live webcams above their nest.
Interested parties can check the view from the cameras here: calfalcons.berkeley.edu/webcams/