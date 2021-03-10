SANTA CLARA COUNTY (CBS SF) — Health officials in Santa Clara County on Wednesday confirmed they have stopped scheduling first dose appointments for the COVID vaccine due to a lack of supply from the state.

The statement issued by the county read as follows:

“Due to low vaccine supply from the State and the need to conserve inventory for second dose appointments, the County Health System stopped scheduling first dose appointments on Friday, March 5, except for a limited number of walk-in appointments in community-based locations. The county will resume scheduling first dose appointments immediately when the vaccine supply received from the State allows us to do so.”

KPIX have calls out to state officials to try and learn more details about the supply issues.

The announcement comes a day after county officials told Gov. Gavin Newsom they will not participate in his plan to have Blue Shield control COVID-19 vaccine distribution.

County Executive Jeff Smith said late Monday that the county will not sign a contract with the health insurance company because it would not improve the speed or efficiency.

“A statewide third-party administrator clearly cannot adequately address the needs of our local community,” Smith said in an email statement. “We don’t need more bureaucracy limiting access to vaccine, we just need more vaccine,” said Dr. Jeff Smith, County Executive for the County of Santa Clara.”

The state’s switch to a vaccine appointment and delivery system administered by Blue Shield was expected to be completed by March 31. Skepticism, however, has surfaced among the state’s 58 counties.

The county received 7,500 doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on Monday, according to public health officials. Additional doses of the vaccine are expected to arrive in Santa Clara County on March 23.