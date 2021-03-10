SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A storm moving through the Bay Area Wednesday morning brought with it sheets of hail that blanketed some neighborhoods, while snow dusted the highest peaks.

It’s snowing in Santa Rosa! Jk, it’s hail but still… ❄️⛄️ pic.twitter.com/EarV9sXTzz — Karla Gil 💙 (@_kargil) March 10, 2021

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office shared images of a neighborhood in Larkfield that looked like a scene out of a snowy town in the Midwest.

KPIX 5 meteorologist Mary Lee clarified that while it looks like snow, it really is hail that has piled up quickly.

I'm tracking thunderstorms pushing across the South Bay. Check out the lightning strikes with a strong cell over Milpitas right now. Here's Hi-Def Doppler as of 11:30AM. @KPIXtv #kpix #bayarea #cawx pic.twitter.com/Yzf3ZaRd3Y — Mary Lee (@MaryKPIX) March 10, 2021

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said it responded to multiple crashes Wednesday because of the hailstorms and heavy downpours, including several on Highway 101.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department continues to respond to multiple crashes including several on Highway 101. Significant hail storms and heavy downpours continue to be reported. Please limit unnecessary travel and slow down. @NWSBayArea pic.twitter.com/B8PJHdB3CY — Santa Rosa Fire Department (@SantaRosaFire) March 10, 2021

Expect delays US-101 near River Rd. We are out with two crashes currently. Please slow down on these slick roadways! pic.twitter.com/AnknsaccAk — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) March 10, 2021

Overnight, snow fell on some of the area’s highest peaks. The National Weather Service said it appeared potentially up to a couple of inches of snow fell at elevations above 2,500 feet.

Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected to continue into Wednesday evening, ending by early Thursday morning for the Bay Area but lingering across the Central Coast into Thursday, the weather service said.

Raw Video: Hail In Windsor Along U.S. Highway 101