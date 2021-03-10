COVID Vaccinations:Bay Area COVID-19 Vaccine Resources Page
SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A storm moving through the Bay Area Wednesday morning brought with it sheets of hail that blanketed some neighborhoods, while snow dusted the highest peaks.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office shared images of a neighborhood in Larkfield that looked like a scene out of a snowy town in the Midwest.

KPIX 5 meteorologist Mary Lee clarified that while it looks like snow, it really is hail that has piled up quickly.

The Santa Rosa Fire Department said it responded to multiple crashes Wednesday because of the hailstorms and heavy downpours, including several on Highway 101.

Overnight, snow fell on some of the area’s highest peaks. The National Weather Service said it appeared potentially up to a couple of inches of snow fell at elevations above 2,500 feet.

Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms were expected to continue into Wednesday evening, ending by early Thursday morning for the Bay Area but lingering across the Central Coast into Thursday, the weather service said.

