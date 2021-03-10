WASHINGTON (CBS News) –– The House approved the final version of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill on Wednesday, handing the new president a significant legislative victory as he works to stabilize an economy still struggling to rebound from the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The bill, known as the American Rescue Plan Act, passed by a vote of 220 to 211. One Democrat — Representative Jared Golden of Maine — joined all Republicans in voting against the measure. Golden had previously voted against the House version of the bill which passed last week. The legislation will soon head to Mr. Biden’s desk, where he will sign it on Friday, the White House said. The Senate approved the bill along party lines following a marathon vothttps://www.cbsnews.com/news/covid-relief-bill-american-rescue-plan-passes-house-biden/ing session on Saturday.

Just 49 days into his presidency, Mr. Biden has secured what could prove to be the defining domestic policy accomplishment of his presidency, injecting hundreds of billions of dollars into the economy and bolstering his administration’s efforts to accelerate vaccinations, reopen schools and get jobless Americans back to work.