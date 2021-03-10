MIAMI (CBS SF/AP) — New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman is reaching out to fellow pro athlete Meyers Leonard of the Miami Heat following Leonard’s use of an anti-Semitic slur that was live-streamed while he played a video game.

Edelman, a Redwood City native, tweeted an open letter to Leonard who has been suspended from the Heat indefinitely. In the letter, Edelman invites Leonard to a Shabbat dinner with him in Miami and tells him he believes Leonard was not using the slur out of hate, but rather ignorance.

Leonard has apologized for using the term, insisting he did not know what it meant when he used it Monday. The Heat learned of the matter Tuesday, and Leonard’s future with the team is now in serious doubt.

“So we’ve never met, I hope we can one day soon,” Edelman wrote. “I’m sure you’ve been getting lots of criticism for what you said. Not trying to add to that, I just want to offer some perspective.

“I get the sense that you didn’t use that word out of hate, more out of ignorance. Most likely, you weren’t trying to hurt anyone or even profile Jews in your comment,” Edelman continued. “That’s what makes it so destructive. When someone intends to be hateful, it’s usually met with great resistance. Casual ignorance is harder to combat and has greater reach, especially when you command great influence. Hate is like a virus. Even accidentally, it can rapidly spread.

“I’m down in Miami fairly often. Let’s do a Shabbat dinner with some friends,” he added. “I’ll show you a fun time.”

Edelman took a similar approach last year with Philadelphia Eagles player Desean Jackson after Jackson made some anti-Semitic posts on his social media accounts. Edelman offered to help educate the wide receiver instead of bash him.

In a statement addressing Leonard’s use of the slur, the Miami Heat said it vehemently condemns any form of hate speech.

“The words used by Meyers Leonard were wrong and we will not tolerate hateful language from anyone associated with our franchise,” the statement said. “To hear it from a Miami Heat player is especially disappointing and hurtful to all those who work here, as well as the larger South Florida, Miami Heat and NBA communities.”

The team also said it will cooperate with the NBA’s investigation.

Leonard acknowledged that he used the term Monday while streaming. In his apology, posted on social media, he said “my ignorance about its history and how offensive it is to the Jewish community is absolutely not an excuse and I was just wrong.”

Leonard also said he was apologizing to team managing general partner Micky Arison and his family, the team’s players, coaches and front office, his family and the Jewish community, among others.

“I acknowledge and own my mistake and there’s no running from something like this that is so hurtful to someone else,” Leonard wrote.

Leonard, a 7-foot center in his ninth NBA season, sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in January and appeared in only three games for the Heat this year. He could become a free agent this summer; the Heat hold a team option on him for next season worth about $10 million.

This is the second time in recent months that Leonard has been at the center of a controversy.

Most players and coaches chose to kneel last summer for the playing of the U.S. and Canadian national anthems when the NBA season resumed inside a bubble at Walt Disney World in Central Florida. Leonard stood instead, his hand over his heart, and did so with the support of Heat teammates.

“I am a compassionate human being and I truly love all people,” Leonard told The Associated Press at that time.

He added in that AP interview last summer, “I will continue to use my platform, my voice and my actions to show how much I care about the African American culture and for everyone. I live my life to serve and impact others in a positive way.”

© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.