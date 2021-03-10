MOUNTAIN VIEW (CBS SF) — Police detectives in Mountain View on Wednesday morning arrested a man in connection with a weekend stabbing that left two people injured, according to authorities.
Early Wednesday morning, detectives served a search warrant at a home on the 400 block of Burgoyne Street in Mountain View. Detectives then arrested 23-year-old Josue Hernandez in connection with the stabbing that took place in the area of Villa Street and Wild Cherry Lane early on March 7.
During the course of the police investigation, authorities learned that the stabbing occurred after one of the victims attempted to intervene in an argument involving Hernandez.
Hernandez was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail.
Police are seeking additional witnesses in this case. Anyone with information on the incident can contact MVPD Sgt. Andrew Wong at Andrew.wong@mountainview.gov.